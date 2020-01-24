Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nuance Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NUAN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 1,535,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,825,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 147,690 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

