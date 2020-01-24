Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NOVT stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $265,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,293,000 after buying an additional 64,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,432,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Novanta by 2,775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after buying an additional 683,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

