Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.28

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 463509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00.

Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

