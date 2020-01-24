Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.40. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

