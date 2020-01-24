Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Nordstrom posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE JWN opened at $39.34 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

