Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.35. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 115,011 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 146.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 593,500 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 242,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

