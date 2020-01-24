Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €105.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.34 ($132.95).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €110.60 ($128.60) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.16.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.