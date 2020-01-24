Nord/LB Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €16.20 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.20 ($18.84) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.21 ($20.02).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR AOX traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €17.58 ($20.44). The stock had a trading volume of 117,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.82 and a 200-day moving average of €15.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.