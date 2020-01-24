NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits Market Cap of $407,092.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $407,092.00 and approximately $1,417.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,363,090 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.