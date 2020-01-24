Noir 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a market cap of $427,061.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.03274096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,245,128 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

