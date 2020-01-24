Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,632. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.