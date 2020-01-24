Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CubeSmart by 190.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $31.51 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

