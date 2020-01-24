Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a PEG ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

