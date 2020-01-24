Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,668 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,199. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $244.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.76 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

