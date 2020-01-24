Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,875 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 154.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Autoliv by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Autoliv by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

