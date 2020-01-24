Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. 75,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,444. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

