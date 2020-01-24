Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $470,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $102.98. 1,526,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,988. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.