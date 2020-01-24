Ninepoint Partners LP Has $3.37 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,638 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,750. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

