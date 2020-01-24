Ninepoint Partners LP Buys New Shares in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

CUZ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 78,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.