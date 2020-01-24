Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lowered by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.02. 7,102,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,655. The company has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.