Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 552,836 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,836 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.80% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $38,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 972,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

