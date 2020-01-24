Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.83. 12,858,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139,428. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

