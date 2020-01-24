Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $205,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $61,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 817.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 96,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,630. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.