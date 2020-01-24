Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 221,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $152.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,033. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $120.38 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

