Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.61. 638,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.17 and a twelve month high of $193.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.