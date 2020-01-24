Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,093 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.54. 948,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,920. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.57 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.