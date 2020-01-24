Nexus (NXS) Market Cap Hits $11.12 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $74,600.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and Cryptopia.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

