NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $8.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,108,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 114,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

