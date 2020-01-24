Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) released its earnings results on Friday. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

NEP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. 10,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

