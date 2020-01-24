NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NEE traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $262.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

