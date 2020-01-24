NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $260.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,462. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $262.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

