NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.08. 2,553,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $262.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

