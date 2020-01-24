NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 39,683 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,683 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.