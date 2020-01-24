NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.