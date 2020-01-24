NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $120.89 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.42.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.