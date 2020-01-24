NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after buying an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $462,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in General Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.77 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

