NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $632,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $793,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.