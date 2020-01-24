NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $584,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 954.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $93.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0009 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

