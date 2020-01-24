NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 5,319 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

