NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 218,155 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $154.66 and a 1-year high of $194.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $178.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.