Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $538.99

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $538.99 and traded as low as $538.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $548.00, with a volume of 50,494 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 520.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 537.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The stock has a market cap of $470.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

