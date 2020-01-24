News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $195,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $290,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. News Corp has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWS. BidaskClub raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.