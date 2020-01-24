New Street Research Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $800.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by New Street Research from $530.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $375.91.

TSLA stock traded down $13.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.61. 10,010,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,467,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.22. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $594.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of -115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

