New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.35.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. 58,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,528. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Insiders have sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Relic by 7,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after buying an additional 4,768,320 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 368,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after acquiring an additional 337,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 93.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 294,025 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

