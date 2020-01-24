New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.19. 3,636,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,407. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $122.58 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.19. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

