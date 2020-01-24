New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,073,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $286,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $229,462,000 after acquiring an additional 383,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

