New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 19,005,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

