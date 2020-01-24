Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 42,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.47. 2,786,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.71. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

