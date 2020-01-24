Neumann Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.9% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.45. 7,834,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

