Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,867. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $145.69 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

